LETTER: Will economic downturn be more deadly than coronavirus?

Curious, what does the death rate look like when unemployment is at 10, 20, 30, or even 40 percent?
My quick research suggests it’s not been studied a lot, but lead investigator M. Harvey Brenner of Yale University said in a 2002 European Union commissioned study of U.S. and European death rates that “Economic growth is the single most important factor relating to length of life” and “Employment is the essential element of social status and it establishes a person as a contributing member of society and also has very important implications for self-esteem. When that is taken away, people become susceptible to depression, cardiovascular disease, AIDS and many other illnesses that increase mortality.”
Makes me wonder if all we are doing now to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 is really the most compassionate path. Where are the experts, models and projections on the economic impacts to our health? Why isn’t the media asking and comparing that to COVID-19 projections?
Jay Torrens, Decatur
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.