LETTER: Will economic downturn be more deadly than coronavirus?

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

My quick research suggests it’s not been studied a lot, but lead investigator M. Harvey Brenner of Yale University said in a 2002 European Union commissioned study of U.S. and European death rates that “Economic growth is the single most important factor relating to length of life” and “Employment is the essential element of social status and it establishes a person as a contributing member of society and also has very important implications for self-esteem. When that is taken away, people become susceptible to depression, cardiovascular disease, AIDS and many other illnesses that increase mortality.”