LETTER: Willie Brown was a good friend

I will miss Willie Brown. He and I were west-siders and on a few occasions we reminisced about our past.

He went to BHS and I went to Trinity High School. We played basketball against each other in school but sometimes together in local pickup games.

Early on, we both had food service jobs. I worked at Pizza Hut while he worked at the Colonial Pancake House. We both graduated from ISU and then went separate ways for several years. I practiced dentistry here in Bloomington and Willie worked his way up at the "Big House" (State Farm)-as he called it, to become an executive vice-president.

He frequently advised me, while being treated in my office, about not hurting old friends (him). His demeanor was always positive and forward looking. He was a polite, honorable, classy gentleman. Farewell Mr. Brown.

Dennis Fox, El Paso

