The front page headline article “Power struggle" (Feb. 11) has the right title. However it misses or misrepresents the most important points of installing industrial wind or solar electric generating factories on our farmland and next to our homes. This is about local control. Should Springfield/Chicago dictate what our farms and towns look like and the conditions we are forced to live in? This is what HB4412 does.

We have elected county officials and county governments for a reason. Our state is diverse and what works in northern Illinois doesn’t in southern Illinois. We elect county officials to determine the conditions we are required to live in and the protections/process needed to protect our future.

Our county took over a year-and-a-half to determine what is right for us in regards to windmills and solar panels. All interests had the chance for input. Folks on all sides participated.

HB4412 was shoved through by state politicians in two days with no chance for local input. Your article is wrong. All control is stripped from counties, drainage districts, road commissioners, and townships. Read the bill.

This is wrong. Wind and solar projects alter/affect people’s living conditions and livelihoods as well as their life’s work. Future development stops. Isn’t this important and worth some consideration? Maybe more than Chicago politics?

Leon Corzine, Assumption