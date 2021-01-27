LETTER: Withdrawing support of David Paul Blumenshine

I have withdrawn my support of David Paul Blumenshine for the position of trustee for the Town of Normal.

I unfortunately aided him in his bid to get on the ballot by gathering 60 plus signatures for him from neighbors and friends in my Normal district. I did this on the basis of knowing him slightly 40 years ago when we lived in the same Bloomington neighborhood.

I contacted David on Jan. 6 when I saw him being interviewed on the local news for his role in the “Stop the Steal” bus trip to the Washington, D.C., rally. I was saddened to learn that David is among that large segment of the population who believes that Trump did not lose the election. David said that his group left D.C. before the rally turned violent and ransacked the U.S. Capitol, and that he was shocked by the actions that took place.

In light of what happened that sad and deadly day, I find David’s judgment to be naïve at best. The Normal Town Council positions are nonpartisan, but I believe local leadership needs to be able to discern facts from conspiracies. Please vote in the upcoming Normal Town Council election. Local leadership matters!

Jacalyn McKinnis, Normal

