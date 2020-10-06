LETTER: Without specifics, reject amendment

If the Fair Tax Amendment passes, tax rates would be lowered for incomes under $100,000. A $20 savings would be gained for someone earning $10,000 and $65 if making $100,000. Tax on income over $250,000 would increase by 57-59%.

Legislators could increase income taxes, but they would have to accept the blame. Putting the question on the ballot transfers the blame to the voters.

The tax rate on corporations will increase from 7% to 7.99%. Many small businesses and farms are incorporated and will be subject to the higher rate. Higher taxes will not improve the job market or attract new business. Wealthy individuals and corporations will consider leaving Illinois. People in New York and New Jersey are moving away because of high taxes. Their flight leaves the tax burden to be paid by those left behind.

Voters were duped into voting for the lottery as they were told the money would go to education. This was true. But it went as “instead of” money and not as “in addition to.” Legislators reduced education funding by the amount received from the lottery. This gave the legislators a windfall of money to use wherever they wanted. Undoubtedly, it went to people and programs that would garner them votes to remain in office and retain their power.