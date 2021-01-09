LETTER: World still has things to work on

In my English class, we have been analyzing Martin Luther King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. We were asked to determine the state of his dream in means of completeness. Did his dream come true, only partially, or not at all? Some parts of his dream have come true, some parts haven’t, and yet others only partly.

His dream has many parts and many different goals. For instance, he brings up segregation and housing issues. I believe to answer that question we must look at all the parts of his dream. One of the first points he brings up in his speech is segregation and discrimination. In our country today blatant segregation is gone, but discrimination is still a huge problem in our society. Police brutality being more prominent towards African-Americans than Caucasians is just one example.

Another point he brings up early on is poverty. 2018 census data found that African Americans had the second highest rate of poverty at 20.8%. In my opinion this is only slightly better than it used to be. African-Americans still don’t have as many opportunities to live in high-end neighborhoods than other races.