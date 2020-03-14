LETTER: World Water Day approaches

I’m writing again this year to alert everyone that clean drinkable water is becoming more scarce globally.

This is due to a combination of critical factors. They are: 1. climate warming, 2. global population increase, 3. poverty, and 4. pollution.

World Water Day (March 22) is a United Nations sponsored event every year to raise global awareness of the water shortage problem in various parts of the globe, plus funding and action plans to help reduce the scarcity for millions in stressed areas. Two billion people out of the 7.8 billion that now live on the globe face daily water scarcity. The most severe areas are India and South Africa, but the Middle East and the east coast of Australia are also facing severe droughts. Even our own southwestern states are growing more water-depleted as evidenced by the frequency of wild fires due to lack of rain.

The UN theme this year is water and climate change. The overall effort is to raise awareness and the urgency of “water security and establishing access to a sustainable water supply in the face of changing climate conditions worldwide,…”