Recently a man thanked those who gave money for cancer research. He said we have to be born then die, but shouldn’t have to die of cancer.

But how about COVID-19? Or die from drug and substance abuse, or by weapons on the streets and in our schools, or behind the wheel of an auto driving recklessly, or war and poverty?

It’s OK to be born and die if it’s done and accepted in a right way, that way was the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. His love for his father and us earned him eternal life; to follow him we can receive it too.

Jesus said this world is unstable, at times dark. The earth spins around and around, tilts up and down under the heart of the sun and the cold of the night temperature changes cause expansion and contraction stresses our world.

Jesus seeing this for eons tells us of earthquakes and floods, and other natural calamities that will be.

Jesus spoke of light and darkness of living attitudes seeing these for generations he says there will be wars and rumors of war and calamities so we face them. So we worry about climate change.

Jesus said don’t worry ,it won’t gain you one extra hour of life. The ravens don’t worry about food and store it, my father, your God, takes care of them, for your life is worth many birds.

So worry less, care more, but caring won’t get you to paradise, Love does, God so loved this world he sent Jesus, Jesus said, Love God and each other, this stands above everything, in love Jesus gave his life.

St. Peter said love covers many sins; all these glorify the old rugged cross. Life is in Christ.

Ford Lewis, Decatur