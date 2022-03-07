LETTER: Worst it's been since the 50s

As I write this letter, I hesitate, because I know I’ll upset some people and they will think the letter is un-American, but I feel I need to write it.

I am 82 years old. I was born during the Depression. It was a very difficult time in more ways than you can thing of for many families. In my life time I have seen a lot of things, good and bad. What I am seeing now is mind boggling as far as Politics go. I have never seen it this bad since the days of McCarthyism. When the Republican Senator McCarthy accused people of being communist in the 1950s, he ruined a lot of people’s lives. There was also Watergate.

We are going through a time, right now, of a former U.S. President saying the election was stolen from him. We have a lot of people who believe him. We have some states changing their laws for voting to make sure that some people cannot vote.

I would just like to say a couple of things:

Be careful. The roads some of the states, their senators and representatives are taking are going to lead this country to a one-party system. I’ll give two countries as examples, Russia and China. Be careful that we do not have another January 6.

As far as the former U.S. President’s claim of the election being stolen from him. I believe him as far as I can spit a wet cotton ball, and believe the moon is made of green cheese.

Jan Martinie, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0