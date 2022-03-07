LETTER: Worst it's been since the 50s

As I write this letter, I hesitate, because I know I’ll upset some people and they will think the letter is un-American, but I feel I need to write it.
I am 82 years old. I was born during the Depression. It was a very difficult time in more ways than you can thing of for many families. In my life time I have seen a lot of things, good and bad. What I am seeing now is mind boggling as far as Politics go. I have never seen it this bad since the days of McCarthyism. When the Republican Senator McCarthy accused people of being communist in the 1950s, he ruined a lot of people’s lives. There was also Watergate.
We are going through a time, right now, of a former U.S. President saying the election was stolen from him. We have a lot of people who believe him. We have some states changing their laws for voting to make sure that some people cannot vote.
I would just like to say a couple of things:
- Be careful. The roads some of the states, their senators and representatives are taking are going to lead this country to a one-party system. I’ll give two countries as examples, Russia and China.
- Be careful that we do not have another January 6.
People are also reading…
As far as the former U.S. President’s claim of the election being stolen from him. I believe him as far as I can spit a wet cotton ball, and believe the moon is made of green cheese.
Jan Martinie, Decatur