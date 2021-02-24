LETTER: Writer makes wrong assumptions

Bob Pickett, in his Feb. 16 letter ("Economy more important to Trump voters"), made three important yet questionable assertions concerning men who attended the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He stated that we, who use Social Security and Medicare, are disingenuous by condemning socialism. Secondly, he saw protesters at the capitol being treated differently than those at other protests. Finally, he accused conservatives as being more concerned with economics than democracy.
Bob knows that classic socialism pays everyone equally. He also knows that to receive Social Security, a minimum of 10 years payments are required and benefits are dependent upon years worked as well as the level of income. That’s hardly socialism. We’ve also been blessed with good health and use few or no Medicare benefits.
Concerning the Jan. 6 protest, all the media showed was the break-in. The rally began in the morning, two miles from the capitol. The crowd was immense, multi-cultural, age-diverse and mostly united in frustration over the election irregularities. A few were opposed to the conservative messages. During hours of speeches, many of us couldn’t hear well and walked east, toward the capitol. The crowd there was pushing against police, tear gas, mace, percussion bombs and a man with a bull horn encouraged the crown to “push forward.” Some were in prayer.
We saw the bleachers being filled, people waving flags and some talking to police, but no violence or destruction. At 3:30 p.m. we walked to our car. We saw no fire bombs, looting, breakage, anger or fireworks shot at police. It was, indeed, different from the summer riots. Democracy? I think so.
The election? We have questions. Why no investigations of numerous affidavits when such was readily done to Trump “without evidence.”
Al Rennert, Lovington