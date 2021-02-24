LETTER: Writer makes wrong assumptions

Bob Pickett, in his Feb. 16 letter ("Economy more important to Trump voters"), made three important yet questionable assertions concerning men who attended the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He stated that we, who use Social Security and Medicare, are disingenuous by condemning socialism. Secondly, he saw protesters at the capitol being treated differently than those at other protests. Finally, he accused conservatives as being more concerned with economics than democracy.

Bob knows that classic socialism pays everyone equally. He also knows that to receive Social Security, a minimum of 10 years payments are required and benefits are dependent upon years worked as well as the level of income. That’s hardly socialism. We’ve also been blessed with good health and use few or no Medicare benefits.