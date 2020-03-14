LETTER: Yborra for Circuit Clerk

There is only one clear choice for Macon County Circuit Clerk and that candidate is Jennifer Yborra. Jennifer is very intelligent but more importantly has the temperament to the lead the office. She has demonstrated her commitment to our community by serving and giving back, sharing her time and talents with local not for profit organizations.
Jennifer is a also true problem-solver who doesn't shy away from difficult tasks within the clerk's office.As a former Macon County office holder, I understand the importance of having a person with integrity, work ethic and diplomacy to hold these positions and that is why I am voting for Jennifer Yborra, the team player.
Jerry Dawson, Decatur