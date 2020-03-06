LETTER: Yborra for Macon County Clerk
I would highly recommend Jennifer Yborra for Circuit Clerk of Macon County.

Jennifer worked with me at Macon County Eye Center for a number of years. She had many roles there and performed each one of them successfully. I have found Jennifer's work ethic to be second to none with a can-do spirit. She is tenacious in problem solving and highly organized in her day-to-day duties.

She also exhibits integrity in everything she does and she would bring all these qualities to the County Clerk office.It has been my privilege to know Jennifer and her family. I believe she is the right choice for Macon County Circuit Clerk.

Timothy Busey, Decatur

