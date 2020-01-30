LETTER: 'Yes' vote will do the right thing

In response to a letter regarding what a DeWitt County board member sentence would look like if a board member would say instead of just voting “yes” ("Board ignores win farm objections," Jan. 29), what would it look like if they vote “no”?

No, despite the fact that the nuclear power plant will close, creating a financial crisis in the near future? No, despite the opportunity to provide more work to the Arcosa plant in our own county? No, despite the fact that the opposition’s claims have been refuted by Tradewind’s experts?

The supporters efficiently spent 14 hours of testimony making the case for wind development. The opposition has thusfar spent over 22 hours of testimony with many speakers not living in the footprint and some not even in the county.

After this unnecessarily lengthy process, I think that a “yes” vote to do the right thing will suffice.

Benjamin Owens, Clinton

