LETTER: Yoder makes case for county board

Fellow Macon County District 4 Republicans,

I am running for nomination to the office of County Board in the new District 4 in the June 28 Republican primary election. I have lived in Long Creek Township for over 40 years, and I have been a City of Decatur resident for over 16 years.

I have an engineering career and I farm with my family in rural Long Creek Township. I am a member of St. James Church and a Macon County Farm Bureau Member. I have a Master's degree from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, and an Associate's Degree from Richland Community College.

I am currently the elected Republican Precinct Committeeman for Long Creek 1. I am a self-funded candidate; therefore I am beholden only to you, the voters of District 4.

My campaign message is simple. If you want someone who understands District 4 and will represent you in District 4, then please select me as one of your county board choices on this upcoming Republican primary ballot. However, if you are completely satisfied that Macon County ranks 75 out of the 3,143 total counties in the United States for the highest property taxes; has an unemployment rate that is nearly twice the national average; and has turned into a departure point rather than a destination, then pass over my name.

You have a choice this year on the Republican ballot. Please let your voice be heard and vote in the June 28 Republican primary election.

Please visit my campaign website to learn more about District 4, my political platform, and me: www.yoder4mcb4.com.

Edward D. Yoder, Decatur

