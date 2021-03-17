When reading Mr. Adams letter I see an example of the hate that is destroying our great country. We have people who have destroyed cities and have killed numerous police officers because of hate. Mr. Adams brought up matters that are not true or haven’t been proven, such as who caused the Capitol riots. The investigation is still ongoing. He is ignoring the facts of unnecessary senior deaths in nursing homes not caused by Trump. Investigation continuing. He ignores the push by Trump to get a vaccine. Now Biden wants to take credit when he got his shot on TV before he took office. In all your hateful accusations I never read a thing about Trumps policies.

Did you forget the Bidens are being investigated for Tax Evasion and money laundering for dealings made with other countries that made them millions of dollars?

We have TV correspondents saying they won’t be happy until all Trump supporters are off the face of the earth; others are using their power to cost Trump supporters their jobs. We have house members wanting to deprogram Republicans. Others say their children should be taken away.

Hate isn’t in Gods teachings. The verses that Mr. Adams referenced are when Jesus was angry because his people weren’t following his teachings. He should be reading Matthew 5:43, Luke 6:37, Roman 2:1 and James 4:11. God doesn’t condone hate.