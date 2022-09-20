LETTERs combined

Don’t reject invitation to heaven

To borrow a cliche, our present world is in a world of hurt. Indeed, since the expulsion of our original parents from God’s ultimate garden, the world continues unabated in a world of hurt.

The good news-—the best news — this “world of hurt” will forever cease when our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is called by his father to bring an end to this present fallen age as almighty God ushers in an eternity of love, peace and happiness, aka heaven.

Please don’t reject your personal invitation, already paid-in-full by his precious blood at Calvary.

Of course, the self-professed wise of this world, often with academic credentials as “proof,” dismissively reject our Christian hope as cartoonish pipedreams, the ultimate misinterpretation of prehistoric mix-and-match mythologies about pagan gods magically resurrected. Hence, according to these higher critics of Christianity, the prototype for the childish pipedream that eventually evolved into our crucified and resurrected lord and savior Jesus Christ. No Christ to see here, these deceived folks insist. Thus, shame on Christians for believing in fairy tales.

Fairy tales? How can one be confident that the anti-God, anti-Christ “logic” illustrated in the preceding paragraphs are in fact the real cartoonish pipedreams of these faithless folks? My Christian faith is a gift from God; however, if you are unconvinced, fair enough.

Indeed, if you’re a doubting Thomas who needs physical evidence of the resurrected Jesus Christ, please research the Shroud of Turin via YouTube. Just as Christ gifted Thomas with faith via physical evidence of his scarred hands, did almighty God provide this seemingly miraculous photograph of Jesus Christ, taken after his crucifixion and at the very moment of his resurrection, for the purpose of gifting salvation faith to lost souls in these last days? Alas, almighty God works in mysterious ways.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

Teacher scholarships existed once

At last I can agree with Robert Mooth on something. The idea of giving scholarships to student teachers is a good one — but it’s not a new idea. In the 1960s our state offered free tuition at state universities to students who agreed to actually teach in Illinois for two years after graduation. Three members of my family took advantage of those scholarships, and two of them enjoyed long careers in education.

But by the early 1970s the program was so successful that there was a surplus of teachers. By then teaching jobs were so scarce that a third were released from the obligation to teach. The problem is bigger than local scholarships or private donations can solve. The legislature should appropriate taxpayer money to pay for these teacher education scholarships.

Darrel Parish, Decatur

Debra Kraft for county board

I would like to urge the residents of Macon County’s new District 5 to vote for Debra Kraft for the county board.

I inherited our family farm about 10 years ago, and while I am a non-resident landowner, I still feel a strong responsibility for our land and the community around it and have many wonderful memories of summers spent there with my grandparents.

During the last few years, I have been approached by numerous energy companies wanting to put wind turbines or solar farms on our land, which would negatively impact the productivity and value of the land and the quality of life for the residents in the area. I became concerned about major installations in the area and wrote to all three of the district representatives for information on proposed projects and how I could help preserve productivity and quality of life. I have done this several times.

Only Debra Kraft wrote back. Neither of the others have shown any interest at all in replying. She took my concerns seriously and promised to get back to me. And she did get back to me. Ever since, she has diligently kept up on what’s going on in our district and updated me on what she has and has not been able to find out.

This tells me that Debra is a true public servant who really cares about her district and the people who live there – as well as people like me who don’t live there but who have a stake in the community and in the land itself. It is rare it is to find someone like her in public office. Macon County new District 5 residents, vote to keep Debra in office. She will faithfully represent and support you.

Pamela Everly,

Beavercreek, Ohio

Picking an choosing with gun control

The Houston Chronicle fears AR-15s.

First off, they are ignoring the AP Style Guide which states the term ‘assault rifle’ should be avoided. It is not only improper but is overstated in an effort to denigrate a sporting rifle that is enjoyed by tens of millions of responsible gun owners.

As usual, gun control advocates are misusing academic reports on the impact of the 1994 assault weapons ban, cherry-picking portions out of context to suit their arguments.

The 2004 study led by Christopher S. Koper, “An Updated Assessment of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Impacts on Gun Markets and Gun Violence, 1994-2003” was the final of three studies of the ban. The final report concluded the ban’s success in reducing crimes committed with banned guns was “mixed.” Gun crimes involving assault weapons declined. However, that decline was “offset throughout at least the late 1990s by steady or rising use of other guns.”

Also, referring to modern sporting rifles as “weapons of war” is simply not true. Weapons of war are “select fire” meaning they are capable of full-automatic operation. Very, very few civilians have access to full-automatic rifles or pistols. Their argument that a .22 is suitable for protecting life and property is also crazy considering the criminal element doesn’t obey any gun laws and have no trouble acquiring larger caliber semi- and full-automatic weapons.

They go on to state that the LEOs in Uvalde, most having access to full-auto capable rifles, were afraid of a single criminal with a semi-automatic rifle is nuts. They just weren’t willing to do the job they were hired to do.

Shame on them and the Houston Chronicle.

Richard Waltermeyer,

Decatur