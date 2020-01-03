LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time to enforce driving laws
I found your recent editorial “Illinois leads the way in driving laws” (Dec. 21) interesting. When may we expect Illinois to lead the way in enforcing driving laws?
William Sarver, Decatur
Lack of empathy for mentally ill
Jeffrey Sams wants Heritage to move (“Facility should move from downtown,” Dec. 13).
Something bad has happened to Mr. Sams. You’ve shown your prejudice and lack of empathy for mentally ill citizens. Your lack of understanding for those in need of treatment is offensive.
“The taxpayers of Decatur do not feel safe when large deposit of people congregated on the sidewalk.” Seems to be no problem if it’s in front of your business during Christmas Walk week or during the Decatur Celebration.
Heritage clients are seeking treatment just like those seeing hospital treatment of physical injuries. They are to be applauded and encouraged for seeking help to change their lives. Our mentally ill population is a diverse group coming from all walks of life. Surprise, Mr. Sams, mental illness affects taxpayers too. You have a lot of territory to avoid if you can’t tolerate sick people. Hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, Dove, Growing Strong and all the other agencies that serve the sick and hurting.
Mr. Sams is asking the people who can start the process for a new home to please start looking. Mr. Sams I’d like to know who these people are that share your prejudice against the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them. Would that be the city council or Howard Buffet or both? Who are these people of which you speak? We have a right to know if they too are willing to discriminate the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them by forcing to move.
I do thank Heritage for the services they provide. I know many from all walks of life that have received care and services that transformed lives. We are all safer and better off because of their services.
Your attitude goes against Decatur’s reputation as a caring and charitable community and that’s bad for all of us.
Laura Meyer, Decatur
Paying attention to both sides
Yes, I sat through all but one night of testimony in the February ZBA hearings, taking notes and politely listening to both sides. Yes, I have contacted experts in the fields of concern to educate myself. That is how I became familiar with operational curtailment and mitigated lighting systems before their inclusion in the application. Yes, I have spent innumerable hours researching scientific articles and have spoken to those who live and farm in the footprint of a wind farm, and I have consulted with legal counsel regarding the issues presented and have paid for such with my own money.
The decommissioning plan is laid out in the lease forms included in the special use permit application. The information within the SUP application is the DeWitt County Board’s responsibility to question, a part of the job they perform for the county, as I am not responsible for the fiscal responsibilities of the county.
In 2008, per the NBER, America was in a recession, banks recorded billions in losses, gas was $4.12 a gallon, our soldiers had been fighting the war on terror for five years with no end in sight at an estimated cost of $3 trillion, oil fields were destroyed, our allies were being beheaded and burned alive by our enemies, and non-Muslim women were being kidnapped, raped, and enslaved.
Seven years earlier, 9/11 had occurred. This was the situation when I first heard about the proposed wind tower project in DeWitt County. As a strong believer that we needed to be free of any ties to foreign oil, I also believed that any options that were available, which also had the added benefit of clean energy (i.e. hydroelectric, geothermal, solar.)
Kim Spencer, Clinton
Whig Party philosophy comes to mind
In this upside down world of ours, the Whig Party philosophy comes to mind: “That in an imperfect world with imperfect people nothing would ever be completely right and no body completely loyal; that life was a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel,”
Jack Myatt, Sullivan