LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mr. Sams is asking the people who can start the process for a new home to please start looking. Mr. Sams I’d like to know who these people are that share your prejudice against the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them. Would that be the city council or Howard Buffet or both? Who are these people of which you speak? We have a right to know if they too are willing to discriminate the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them by forcing to move.

I do thank Heritage for the services they provide. I know many from all walks of life that have received care and services that transformed lives. We are all safer and better off because of their services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Your attitude goes against Decatur’s reputation as a caring and charitable community and that’s bad for all of us.

Laura Meyer, Decatur

Paying attention to both sides