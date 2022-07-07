Marjorie Butler: Republicans didn't get us into this mess

My attention was drawn to the amount of hate that was in Randy Reyman’s column ("GOP has no real answers to issues," June 4). I read through it looking for some of Biden’s accomplishments. I saw nothing but hate and name-calling. I gather with his objection to evangelicals he must be against religion.

Why should the Republicans give plans to solve this crisis? We were in no crisis until Biden took away everything that worked. The Democrats are in complete control so let them solve their own mess, or pay the price. Biden even refuses to go to the border to see the catastrophe he has caused.

How is the Supreme Court compromised? All the abortion ruling said is that they want to send it back to the states. Abortion is not a constitutional right, so they don’t have to make a decision. Being encouraged by the Democrats, protesting, threats and bombings have occurred. There is a law prohibiting protesting in front of a judge’s house and trying to intimidate them. Where is the DOJ?

Now they are saying if it doesn’t go their way, violence can happen. I guess we should get ready for another “Summer of Love.” Pelosi even delayed the bill to protect the judges and their families.

Books are being banned because of their content. They are teaching that whites are oppressors and Blacks are oppressed. They are dividing our children when most of them never see color, just friends. They are teaching that you can change your gender. You have the God-given right to live any way you want and I respect that, just don’t push it on our youngest children. Let them kids make that decision when they are old enough to know what they are doing. A 5-year-old doesn’t know what you are talking about.

Biden said that when children enter the school they belong to the government. Wrong. When parents tried to object they were called “domestic terrorists.”

Although Biden said he would take responsibility for his mistakes, he seems to have forgotten. First he blamed Trump, then COVID, then Putin's war, then oil companies for his failures. He even blamed Trump for leaving Americans in Afghanistan alter he promised to get them out.

Now let’s look at Biden’s accomplishments. First he shut down the pipeline, causing loss of thousands of good jobs. Then he cancelled all leases on federal land. Now he's begging our adversaries for more oil at huge prices making gas prices soar to record amounts. He opened the border during the country shutdown letting all illegal immigrants in with no COVID check. Cartels and drug dealers are making billions. The drugs are killing thousands of our citizens, mostly teens.

Democratic judges are letting criminals out with no bail so they can go out and commit more crimes, the supply chain is in shambles and will only get worse with the cost of diesel fuel. The shelves are nearly empty but with over 8% inflation, many couldn’t afford anyway. People are hurting but Biden doesn’t care.

I didn’t see proof of anything Reyman said. He said that most Americans were hopeful that the MAGA would fade away, Has he looked at the polls lately? Two more questions. Are you any better off than you were under Trump? Have you ever heard Biden say “God Bless America”?

To me, that says it all.