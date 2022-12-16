Mike Griffin: Railroad employees sold out

Smoke and mirrors.

That is what Americans got from a lazy media and deceitful pundits who really blew reporting on the threat of a railway strike. While they errantly touted the 24% pay increase, they failed to mention that was over five years at an average of 4.8% after they went without a contract for three years with no raises.

Factor in the increase in medical premiums, closing the Wabash clinic and shifting those costs to the 80-20 co-pays, inflation at 8%, what did big rail really give?

Big rail have laid off 45,000 workers in recent years and handed out more than $200 billion in stock buybacks and dividends on top of $21.2 billion in profits. And the grand old, Republican, anti-union, Rupert Murdoch rag the Wall Street Journal called the unions “intransigent.” The cost of seven sick days would have been $321 million.

The National Railway Act has always been cover for big rail bosses who always get what they want with the federal government reinforcing their heart's desire. Make no mistake, there would never have been a strike; never has, never will, as long as big rail owns the United States Congress. The bosses were guaranteed a win as usual because they knew the Biden administration, Congress, and the cowardly media would never allow it.

Guaranteed victory. All the posturing and hyperbole was smoke blown up America’s nostrils. Even when the economy is good the results are the same. No strikes unless we repeal the railway act.

The mass layoffs in rail have forced more workloads on fewer employees, disrupting family time, creating health issues, stress, and fear from the brutal attendance and disciplinary policies. An employee mantra I’ve heard many times -- "the rail hires you looking for a way to fire you”.

These issues are a result of just-in-time shipping. Big rail is salivating over remote-controlled engines that will cut thousands more jobs and put the public in harm’s way. Many employees are leaving rail as soon as possible and morale is at an all-time low.

Sick days would guarantee employees time off without reprisal and free them from being forced to work when they are not well. Salaried employees get paid time off, but then again their bodies are more important.

In America, corporations own all the rules. We are increasingly becoming more fascist and losing the glory of a “Government of the people, by the people, for the people”. Shame on the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Transportation, and the President of the AFL-CIO for calling this a win.