OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing unpleasant reminders of our current societal status. Among this week’s postponements on the national level is the Big Ten Conference football season. Also canceled closer to home are the fall and Christmas seasons at Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square and Millikin University’s Christmas-time Vespers services. This comes on the heels of us missing Decatur Celebration. Does this mean Christmas is canceled? We hope not. But the next four months will likely be even stranger than the last five.

THUMBS DOWN! To playing politics with federal aid during COVID-19. Legislators on both sides of the aisle have dragged their feet as we sink deeper into the pandemic’s quagmire. Meanwhile, small businesses are closing, families are struggling and President Trump has to step in and use powers he probably doesn’t have to try to do Congress’ job. This is a chance to show empathy, sympathy and humanism. Elected leaders seem to be stumbling at every turn.