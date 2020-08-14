OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing unpleasant reminders of our current societal status. Among this week’s postponements on the national level is the Big Ten Conference football season. Also canceled closer to home are the fall and Christmas seasons at Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square and Millikin University’s Christmas-time Vespers services. This comes on the heels of us missing Decatur Celebration. Does this mean Christmas is canceled? We hope not. But the next four months will likely be even stranger than the last five.
THUMBS DOWN! To playing politics with federal aid during COVID-19. Legislators on both sides of the aisle have dragged their feet as we sink deeper into the pandemic’s quagmire. Meanwhile, small businesses are closing, families are struggling and President Trump has to step in and use powers he probably doesn’t have to try to do Congress’ job. This is a chance to show empathy, sympathy and humanism. Elected leaders seem to be stumbling at every turn.
THUMBS UP! To “soaring” cannabis sales in Illinois. The state just made the drug legal in January, and circumstances have prevented the expansion that had been anticipated eight months ago. Nevertheless, while other tax receipts are tumbling, the tax income from cannabis sales is increasing. That tax certainly isn’t putting significant dents in state bills. But something is better than nothing.
THUMBS DOWN! To making excuses for the United States’ inability to clamp down on positive COVD-19 results. The United States has exceeded 5 million confirmed cases. That’s more than a quarter of the total reported around the world. The United States’ death toll of 168,000 is 22% of the world’s total. The United States has between 4% and 5% of the world’s population.
THUMBS UP! To ongoing efforts at feeding others. The Rev. Todd McClelland of the City of Praise Church in Decatur was given a gift by his congregation: Distributing 251 free lunches. The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois had its second giveway day. Among others who have had a hand in other distributions this summer are Central Illinois Foodbank, the Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, Molina and Familia Dental, Heartland Community Church and the Herald & Review, the Decatur Civic Center and Crossing Healthcare. These efforts are the ones that keep us hopeful.
