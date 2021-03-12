Randall Reyman: Limbaugh wasn't a voice for all

This had never been a problem between families before, but now that Limbaugh was on the scene, things were different. During this visit, my uncle reportedly accused my parents of blatantly displaying their Rush Limbaugh book on the coffee table intentionally to anger him. An intense argument ensued, resulting in my father demanding that my aunt and uncle leave their house. That was the last time they spoke, and they went to their graves having not mended the rift between them.

I’m sure ours was not the only family torn apart by the partisan schism perpetrated on our country by people like Limbaugh. Yet the man lived to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, usually reserved for people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” I wonder if the damage Limbaugh inflicted on families like ours was taken into account when he was selected to receive this award. I highly doubt it, and I pity all the previous recipients of this prestigious award who now surely deem the medal slightly less so.