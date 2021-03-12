Randall Reyman: Limbaugh wasn't a voice for all

Michael Reagan, in his piece “Many owe their careers to Limbaugh” (Feb. 20) took us on a journey down memory lane in which he fashioned a nostalgic narrative of his own talk radio host career. His veneration of Rush Limbaugh was manifest throughout this narrative. In fact, after describing how he had followed Limbaugh’s lead to become the successful conservative mouthpiece he is, Reagan stated that he owed his career to Rush, stating, “without him … I don’t know where I would have ended up.”
As it so happens, Rush Limbaugh touched my life, too, but my story isn’t exactly one that Mr. Reagan would want you to hear. My story takes us back to the mid-90’s in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where my parents were visited by my mother’s brother and his wife who had traveled from their home in West Chicago. For decades, the two couples had enjoyed visits back and forth to each other’s homes. Though living over four hours apart, the children of both couples had remained close, enjoying interactions with their cousins a few times every year.
All of that abruptly came to a halt on this particular visit. The only account I have of this incident is from my mother, not an unbiased source to be sure, for Rush Limbaugh was a national figure at this point and the Limbaugh Kool-Aid had been fully ingested by my parents; both now true believers in his fear-mongering gospel. My uncle, on the other hand, was a staunch Democrat.
This had never been a problem between families before, but now that Limbaugh was on the scene, things were different. During this visit, my uncle reportedly accused my parents of blatantly displaying their Rush Limbaugh book on the coffee table intentionally to anger him. An intense argument ensued, resulting in my father demanding that my aunt and uncle leave their house. That was the last time they spoke, and they went to their graves having not mended the rift between them.
I’m sure ours was not the only family torn apart by the partisan schism perpetrated on our country by people like Limbaugh. Yet the man lived to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, usually reserved for people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” I wonder if the damage Limbaugh inflicted on families like ours was taken into account when he was selected to receive this award. I highly doubt it, and I pity all the previous recipients of this prestigious award who now surely deem the medal slightly less so.
As we examine the story of Rush Limbaugh’s rise to fame and the doors he threw open for other talk radio hosts like Michael Reagan, it is easy to see how their incendiary partisan rhetoric led directly to the rise of Fox News, science-denial, truth distortion, the Donald Trump presidency, anti-maskers, and ultimately, the attack on the Capitol. Their legacy is clear to see, and although they consider themselves great patriots, they have turned out to be nothing but bullies, and very destructive ones at that.
It is not polite to speak unkindly of the dead, I know, but when Reagan portrays Limbaugh as if he were the voice of a nation, I resent that. Rush Limbaugh and Michael Reagan both made lots of money throughout their rather unsavory careers having one primary goal: to foment division. I don’t know about you, but that’s not what I want for my America, because when I pledge allegiance, it is to “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” not “one nation, under God, irreparably divided, with liberty and justice for some.”
Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.