Randy Reyman: GOP falling short in its duties

The Republican Party has long been an advocate for, among other things, lower taxes and reduced regulations. These objectives seem clear enough. It is bewildering that these objectives seem to operate in a fashion contrary to the welfare of the many people who nevertheless call themselves “Republicans.”

It is understandable that citizens who are heavily invested in the stock market would support these objectives. After all, lower taxation allows them to retain and reinvest more of their money, thus increasing their overall wealth. And less regulation allows businesses and corporations to operate with impunity, allowing them to increase profits for all their investors, also increasing investor’s wealth. I get all of that.

What I don’t understand is why so many people who struggle in low-paying jobs, without basic benefits such as healthcare, continue to identify as Republicans. What has the Republican Party done lately for the 45 percent of citizens not invested in the stock market? Not much, from what I’ve seen.

The Preamble of the Constitution promises to provide for justice, domestic tranquility, common defense, general welfare, and the blessings of liberty. What I have rarely seen from the Republican Party is an interest in the fourth one: the “general welfare” of the American people (with an emphasis on “general”).