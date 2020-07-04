Real Talk on Race: Battling for racial progress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We, Real Talk On Race, are a discussion group concerned with race relations, how to improve them, and how to become better people in our interactions with others.

As a group, we deplore the systemic racism that is ingrained in our culture and society. Systemic racism was officially sanctioned with the Papal Bull of 1493, which asserts that Spain and Portugal have the right to colonize and enslave people in the Americas and Africa.

Though slavery itself dates from ancient times, slavery as it existed in the United States was unlike that in any other culture. The system of hunting, capturing, and torturing or killing escaped slaves set the pattern for the system of policing developed in the United States. This is the source of some attitudes and behaviors that are a subtle, but systemic, part of policing that still exists.

Today's continuing racist behavior by some police in America is only one aspect of an overall societal problem. To deal with this problem, it is both useful and motivating to know the history of racism in this country and to have some depth of understanding.