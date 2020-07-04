Real Talk on Race: Battling for racial progress

We, Real Talk On Race, are a discussion group concerned with race relations, how to improve them, and how to become better people in our interactions with others.
As a group, we deplore the systemic racism that is ingrained in our culture and society. Systemic racism was officially sanctioned with the Papal Bull of 1493, which asserts that Spain and Portugal have the right to colonize and enslave people in the Americas and Africa.
Though slavery itself dates from ancient times, slavery as it existed in the United States was unlike that in any other culture. The system of hunting, capturing, and torturing or killing escaped slaves set the pattern for the system of policing developed in the United States. This is the source of some attitudes and behaviors that are a subtle, but systemic, part of policing that still exists.
Today's continuing racist behavior by some police in America is only one aspect of an overall societal problem. To deal with this problem, it is both useful and motivating to know the history of racism in this country and to have some depth of understanding.
Africans who were brought to this country against their will, and their descendants, have been mistreated ever since their first arrival. They were brought to this country to be enslaved laborers. Black women were raped by sailors during the Atlantic crossing. In America, slave families were ripped apart when their members were sold to different masters. They were given different names, had to learn a different language, were led to forget their African origins and their heritage, and not allowed to learn to read or write. All of this was intended to keep them subservient and dependent.
The science of that time declared that Negroes were less intelligent and otherwise inferior to whites. People tend to believe what is proclaimed to be science, but science is not infallible. For example, we used to think the world was flat; the scientific basis for that has since been disproved. Blacks were at a disadvantage at first, coming to a new and foreign land with a new language and customs. It must have been disorienting at first, which may have seemed to indicate a lower intelligence. But they were never inherently inferior.
Throughout slavery, there were many more ways in which white people abused the rights of Black people, both slave and free. This system was accepted as being legally and morally righteous. Following emancipation, the Jim Crow era included lynchings, hindering of voting rights, segregation of schools, buses, restaurants, restrooms, swimming pools, drinking fountains - a seemingly endless list.
Even though laws have changed, established patterns of thought still pervade many of our institutions. These institutional systems still do not grant basic rights to Black people, whose humanity is not fully recognized. The racism that poisons our society persists to this day, as evidenced by the deaths of George Floyd and others.
When an officer goes to work there is no guarantee he/she will return home safely. It is part of the job to go into dangerous, potentially lethal situations and investigate or try to restore order. Our police are putting their lives at risk every day, and for that they deserve our respect and gratitude.
When systemic racism shows itself in the institution of law enforcement, it must be recognized and its origins understood. On the individual level, we must remember that racists are made, not born, either from the example of their own families or from living in a culture that gives imperceptible messages of white superiority. Even when police receive ethical training in regard to race relations, subtle remnants of attitudes from generations ago are still present in the system. All the training in the world isn't necessarily going to bring about change until systemic problems are weeded out. The individual will only respond to a change in the system and to training provided when he/she is finally ready inside.
There is a social and legal contract that exists between the government and its citizens. Under this contract the people give power to the government in exchange for a good lifestyle. As a society, we have not abided by this contract. If we are to honor this contract, then we must find ways to end systemic racism and foster racial justice.
Education is a primary requisite to achieve to achieve these goals. Beginning with the child’s first educator (the parents or whoever is raising the child), the child must be taught how to treat others with basic human respect and decency. Schools should teach children racial ethics, with teachers leading by example. The American history curriculum must be complete and accurate. All adults must continue to educate themselves through study and through conversation within a diverse group of people.
As we continue this process, we will be working towards the achievement of a society in which we treat each other with the kindness we would like to have shown to us, a society free of systemic racism, a society truly based on justice.
Lethia Draves and Bruce Porter are part of the group Real Talk on Race.
