xxxxxx-dec-opn-ltr-bourke

I wonder about how many tainted and out right falsified ballots will be sent in to corrupt the elections of this November. Chicago is famous for throwing elections like the one in 1960 that stole it for Jack Kennedy.
Canvassing grave yards and harvesting Biden-ballots will be the latest rage up there.
The Chicago democrats will use every trick in the Chicago-way playbook to try to screw-up our country.
Progressive excuses to commit criminal acts from Windy City gas lights. Fraudulent voting by illegals and non-existent persons-ahh, heck, that's Illinois.
James Bourke - Normal, Il.
