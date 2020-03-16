xxxxxx-dec-opn-seigfreid

Local volunteers with the Forty Days for Life organization are gathering outside Planned Parenthood during Lent. These courageous prayer warriors gather there to fast and peacefully pray to God in reparation for the sin of abortion. They are gathering to ask God to change hearts and minds and to end the scourge of abortion.
Jesus told us in the gospel of Mark 11:23 that prayer will move mountains if we believe in God.
The power of prayer frightens some people. That's why they write letters to the editor in defense of Planned Parenthood. The prayer warriors' strong conviction is unsettling to them.
Dick Zaker, writing in his letter of Feb. 26, stated that "abortion will be the stated focus of whoever shows up to demonize the clinic..." Demonize? No Mr. Zaker prayer sanctifies; it does not demonize.
Planned Parenthood has demonized itself by annually murdering (surgically) over 300,000 unborn babies. Add to that chemical abortions, some of which are done at the Decatur facility.
The organization monstrously demonized itself by selling aborted baby body parts. Some of their abortionists have used a dangerous technique which turns the baby into breech position. They seriously endanger the mother's life to procedure an intact baby body for a higher price.
Instead of fretting that pro-lifers will throw the baby out with the bath water." Zaker should worry about how Planned Parenthood aborutaries throw out aborted baby corpses.
An investigation by Michael DeWine, then Ohio attorney general, discovered that 44,000 aborted baby corpses had been steam cooked, thrown into trash bags and illegally dumped in a Kentucky landfill. Further investigation by Created Equal, a pro-life group, fond this is common practice in America.
Only ghoulish dreams would be involved in such demonic barbarity!
Monica Seigfreid, Assumption