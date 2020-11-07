OPINION: Does truth in the political arena matter? I hope so

"And we know the kind of propaganda that takes place during war," Elkins said. "We sort of excuse it as ... one of the consequences of the war."

Elkins also said that historically, when authoritarian leaders come to power, "it's almost always on the basis of resentment."

Resentment, revenge and and a desire for vindication are powerful emotions, he said.

He said people in the Trump base fit among those who, over decades, have come to the idea that they "have been victims of all sorts of things — that the Democrats will take away their Bibles and their guns ... that there's a culture war, that there's a war on Christmas, that retailers are participating in that war because they say happy holidays rather than Merry Christmas, and that we are ... the ones that nobody pays attention to, and we need to have our voice heard."

He said the mindset has roots in President Richard Nixon's southern strategy that turned many states red, and the GOP Contract With America that helped make Newt Gingrich speaker of the U.S. House. And, he said, it creates "such a powerful sentiment, which I think has been intentionally cultivated. ... that becomes the only truth that matters. And then the question of, well, do masks really prevent the spread of disease doesn't really matter any more."