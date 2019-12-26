OPINION: Pot propaganda: Most of us knew better all these years

The list of lies is a buzzkill.
How do we fully appreciate the decriminalization of a drug that has been so widely and unashamedly abused by authority?
Countless among us have known for decades that the government, law enforcement and millions of regular people have misrepresented the dangers of marijuana.
Some did it on purpose. Others were taken in by the endless onslaught of pot propaganda.
When federal authorities warned that smoking marijuana cigarettes would compel teenagers to throw themselves off the roofs of their high schools, parents naturally were overcome with worry. Parents were correct then, and they're correct now to fear the effects of marijuana use on teenagers. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says there are many "open questions" about the long-term effects of pot use on the development of the adolescent brain.
The risk isn't worth taking.
But teenagers grow into adults. When they do, they realize the forbidden foliage is not as advertised. It may cause you to laugh at little, eat large, become introspective, send text messages you must later explain and think profound thoughts about things like sand. Or birds. Or colors.
Fearing it wholesale is reefer madness.
The joke is true: Four drunk guys will start a fight. Four high guys will start a band.
Those who have for decades been quietly breaking the law with their monthly buy of a bag of buds have known that alcohol was the evil twin all along. The war on drugs was destined to fail, because most people knew from firsthand experience that marijuana wasn't the enemy.
Now, as Illinois finally puts an end to the charade and prepares to put pot in its proper place —on the open market — it may feel as if weed has shed its irrational reputation overnight.
It has not.
But for a collection of well-timed reality checks, Mary Jane would still be the source of flat-out fraud.
So why can't I be happy about it? Let me count the ways.
Too much to ignore
The government and law-enforcement circles in particular no longer can peddle the dope deceit.
When states like Colorado decriminalized marijuana and the sky didn't fall, there was some explaining to do.
When disabling seizures and chemo-induced nausea were smoked into submission, the medicinal merit of marijuana became increasingly difficult to dismiss. Many still tried.
When opioid abuse started killing Americans by the thousands, the value of pot as a safe alternative emerged too powerfully to poo-poo.
Some saw through the smoke long ago and held fast to the faith that others one day would see it too.
When Laura Bomgardner opened her modest head shop in Moline five years ago, she felt the wind of change.
"Around that time, they were talking about legalizing medical marijuana in Illinois," said Bomgardner, who since has opened another shop in Moline. "I've known my whole life that marijuana is medical — for anxiety, stress, pain, depression.
"While some people were having a martini after work, some were loading a bong. The effect was the same, though alcohol is more dangerous. Now, you're not going to be criminalized for your choice of medicine."
Bomgardner has been selling locally made glassware, including pipes and other paraphernalia, since she opened for business. Her line of CBD products (oils derived from hemp) has been well-received for their medicinal value, too, including among senior citizens looking for pharmaceutical-free relief from arthritis pain and other ailments.
Even so, she's not interested in jumping through the necessary hoops to turn one of her businesses into a retail outlet for legal Illinois reefer.
"Until it's federally legal, I don't want anything to do with it," Bomgardner said. "The rules of the industry haven't caught up to the reality of the industry. For instance, I have to have my credit-card processing out of Canada, because U.S. banks are afraid of CBD, even though it's not THC.
"The DEA (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration) could walk through the door any minute, take everything you own, and you may never even see a court date."
The federal government has, after all, told some of the loudest lies. The Food & Drug Administration still classifies marijuana a Schedule I drug — the same as heroin and LSD. This clearly ridiculous categorization conveniently leaves pot out of the running for meaningful federal study.
It would be dangerous, of course, for the anti-weed set to go to the trouble of testing and proving their position.
Despite the millions in local and federal dollars that were invested in the well-intended anti-drug campaign, D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), study after study indicated the anti-pot-portion of the lectures had no impact on kids and pot use. Those studies failed to take something into account: the resentment factor among young people who came to realize they'd been vigorously lied to.
What other wool were the adults pulling over their eyes?
Ashamed for others
Speaking of lies, there was Benton Mackenzie, of Long Grove, Iowa.
That poor man; may he rest in peace.
Benton suffered from a terrible and terminal form of cancer. To treat the open sores on his body, Benton grew marijuana in his home and extracted the oil to use as a salve.
Did he also smoke the pot? Probably. I would hope so.
But, since marijuana is a crop to be feared and loathed in Iowa, Benton was arrested on felony charges and jailed. The cops even arrested his elderly parents, his wife and his son.
The story was sad and sickening and laid shame upon a criminal-justice system that would pile worry, expense, trauma and incarceration onto a dying man who was trying to escape his pain.
And for what? If there had been a crime, where was the victim?
Benton's jury was not permitted to hear about the cancer or the tumors or how the oil from his plants was giving him relief. His judge rejected his medical-defense claim, and jurors were not allowed to hear the full story — the whole truth.
The pot lie and the crime of criminalization persisted until his cancer killed Benton at the age of 49 in January 2015 — almost three years before the official launch of Iowa's medical marijuana program. His is not the only story that breaks your heart and simultaneously sets your hair on fire for its needlessness.
As is almost always the case, money has come to the rescue. Confronted with the facts of medical merit, successes in Colorado and the opioid epidemic, Illinois pot has been delivered from its layers of lies. But make no mistake: Greed supplied the final push.
State lawmakers looked at states where pot was legal and saw dollar signs. Even the staunchly anti-legalization followed the green.
Former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner vowed in 2011 that he was "unalterably opposed" to legalization. But money is mind-altering.
Last April, the Republican joined the board of a publicly-traded cannabis company based in New York.
When people's health and well-being aren't enough, we can always count on the promise of profit. Now — finally — the little plant that has for decades been subjected to slander and baseless fears is being freed in Illinois.
Maybe we'll feel like celebrating someday. For now, it's a cold comfort.
Barb Ickes writes a column for The Quad-City Times.