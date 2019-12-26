OPINION: Pot propaganda: Most of us knew better all these years (copy)

Benton's jury was not permitted to hear about the cancer or the tumors or how the oil from his plants was giving him relief. His judge rejected his medical-defense claim, and jurors were not allowed to hear the full story — the whole truth.

The pot lie and the crime of criminalization persisted until his cancer killed Benton at the age of 49 in January 2015 — almost three years before the official launch of Iowa's medical marijuana program. His is not the only story that breaks your heart and simultaneously sets your hair on fire for its needlessness.

As is almost always the case, money has come to the rescue. Confronted with the facts of medical merit, successes in Colorado and the opioid epidemic, Illinois pot has been delivered from its layers of lies. But make no mistake: Greed supplied the final push.

State lawmakers looked at states where pot was legal and saw dollar signs. Even the staunchly anti-legalization followed the green.

Former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner vowed in 2011 that he was "unalterably opposed" to legalization. But money is mind-altering.

Last April, the Republican joined the board of a publicly-traded cannabis company based in New York.