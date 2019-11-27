OUR VIEW: Decatur has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

We should pause and give thanks more often than we do. That said, today is an easy day to reach out and express those thanks. You don't even have to go very far to deliver some of these.

We're thankful for:

Passion. Decatur people are passionate. They take possession of the things about which they are passionate. That ownership can become vocal, and if stewards start to take things in an unwanted direction, that ownership can become agitated. Being on the receiving end of that agitation is not always a pleasant experience. But it invariably shows how much Decatur cares. No one can criticize family except family, so Decatur can unite against outside agitation even as it makes fun of itself. That passion is one of the things that makes the community vibrant.

Progress. We all can and do easily point out where Decatur is falling short. But let's keep in mind what progress is being made. New healthcare facilities dot the city. Abandoned buildings are being demolished. New small businesses make their bid to compete and live beside old favorites. In spite of what we might want to think, Decatur is improving in several areas that are noticeable and will be long lasting.