OUR VIEW: Decatur has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

We should pause and give thanks more often than we do. That said, today is an easy day to reach out and express those thanks. You don't even have to go very far to deliver some of these.
We're thankful for:
Passion. Decatur people are passionate. They take possession of the things about which they are passionate. That ownership can become vocal, and if stewards start to take things in an unwanted direction, that ownership can become agitated. Being on the receiving end of that agitation is not always a pleasant experience. But it invariably shows how much Decatur cares. No one can criticize family except family, so Decatur can unite against outside agitation even as it makes fun of itself. That passion is one of the things that makes the community vibrant.
Progress. We all can and do easily point out where Decatur is falling short. But let's keep in mind what progress is being made. New healthcare facilities dot the city. Abandoned buildings are being demolished. New small businesses make their bid to compete and live beside old favorites. In spite of what we might want to think, Decatur is improving in several areas that are noticeable and will be long lasting.
Lake Decatur. The miraculous man-made lake in the middle of our city is a year-round source of fun, entertainment and relaxation. Walk or run around it, swim or fish in it, use your boat and other water devices in it. Or you can just go and watch others enjoy it. The lake is made even more of an attraction by …
The Devon. The gorgeous amphitheater is on the lakefront, and utilizes its outdoor setting to the maximum with its expansive seating center and welcoming attitude. Thousands of us used the venue the year, with the peak being the sold-out Trace Adkins show, after concert-goers purchased all the tickets in 36 hours. Of course, extensive cash for the venue was provided by …
Howard Buffett. The philanthropist has funded some of Decatur's brightest additions, including $55 million to the Crossing Healthcare wellness facility, millions to assorted law enforcement and wellness efforts, and assorted amounts to Dove Inc., the United Way, the Children's Museum of Illinois, the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, The Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy at Decatur public schools and others that, if we tried to list them, we'd have to put a flap on the bottom of this page and still not have enough room to list all the donations. We again and continually humbly offer our thanks. Buffett is the most prominent example of …
Giving spirit. Before Buffett was being generous with Decatur, Decatur was being generous to its own, in the form of the WSOY Community Food Drive. As the world's largest single-day charity food drive, the food drive has gathered close to 24 tons of food in its 18 years. John Skeffington, Kevin Breheny and Brian Byers shepherded this event from a tentative but successful start in the parking lot at St. Teresa to the community-inclusive production we see today. That production welcomes community charity leaders as well as politicians from both sides of the aisle. It shows us at our best.
Decatur Celebration. The street festival has lived through several eras, and a new one started this year in a slimmed-down quieter fashion as new organizers took the helm of the event. Kevin Breheny became the face of Celebration, and the event earned another year downtown with its success. Celebration is an event that draws discussion because we all have different ideas of what “is” and “is not” Decatur Celebration. We welcome another year of the debate.
Decatur, Macon County, and University of Illinois sports. Maybe today is overwhelmed with too much professional football, and maybe you're a person for whom there are just too many sports. Remember the joy fans take in what they love, be it Illini, Generals, Bulldogs, Panthers, Bears, Cubs, Cardinals, and even those teams that don't use animals as their nicknames.
We're thankful for our community. We're thankful for you.
Happy Thanksgiving.