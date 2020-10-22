OUR VIEW: Election judge need becoming more apparent

The presence of COVID-19 may be our last warning shot before we’re embroiled in another battle. And unfortunately, we’re already seeing signs that the battle has begun and we’re losing.

Illinois, among several states around the Union, is fighting a shortage of election judges. Here, the point has been reached that the rules have been changed. Illinois has increased the pay and lowered the minimum age for election judges to 16. That’s been a blessing for Chicago, where the largest percentage of judges are between 16 and 24.

A significant reason for the shortage of judges is the passing on, either physically or literally, of an older generation. Just as many service groups have seen a gap or drop in membership as stalwarts move along, if the younger generation does not step in, we will notice the absence of bodies and of services.

Perhaps this is one of the few positives to emerge from COVID. Enough judges are retirees, older, or both, that if they’re avoiding public contact because of concerns about being exposed to the virus, we’ll undoubtedly run short.

Election Day is a government and school holiday statewide, freeing up high school students, teachers and other public employees to be election judges. The law was changed in the summer in anticipation of COVID-19 issues.