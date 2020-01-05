OUR VIEW: The Herald & Review editorial board's hopes for 2020

It's a new year, full of new beginnings and some familiar challenges.
As we look to what's ahead, here are the Herald & Review editorial board's hopes for the Decatur region over the next 12 months.
To putting the cannabis dispensary question to a public referendum
Residents should get a chance to decide whether Decatur has a marijuana dispensary.
The city council's September vote to not have marijuana-related retailers within municipal boundaries unleashed a backlash.
The law allows municipalities to put a tax of up to 3% on sales, which has places like Collinsville projecting a windfall of between $1 million and $1.3 million annually.
Decatur council members who voted against said a dispensary could harm the community, especially young people.
As we've said before, this editorial board supports adult access to recreational cannabis under the rules passed by lawmakers, which limits sales to those 21 and older, along with other regulations.
In the Decatur decision, critics also have raised questions about Howard Buffett, the philanthropist and former Macon County sheriff who has poured millions of his own money into numerous projects, including the $70 million community health campus being built north of downtown.
Buffett is against legalized cannabis, and the rejection by the council predictably set up questions about his influence. (We should point out here that Buffett's father, Warren, hired Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Herald & Review, to manage his newspapers.)
That Howard Buffett's foundation later gave the Decatur Police Department $500,000 for an officer to check for drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers contributed to the narrative.
More licenses are coming to Illinois. For Decatur, the best way to put an end to this nonsense is to give voters a say in the matter, which is what should have happened from the start. That's what the Warrensburg and Decatur Township boards decided to do.
A group called the Decatur Dispensary Project is working to get the question on the Decatur ballot. We hope they're successful.
As this editorial board wrote in November, "Whether you agree with their position is immaterial, although it's difficult to imagine why would anyone disagree with a group of citizens who are using the system the way it is designed to effect wanted change."
Let's let the voters decide. The referendum is nonbinding, but we hope the council will do what the public wants.
We've used this space over the years to ask for continued transparency and accountability in local government, and this year is no different.
You have free articles remaining.
To keeping the civility during the 2020 election
Speaking of well-reasoned civil discourse, we hope our community remains strong during what will unquestionably be a difficult and exhausting presidential election cycle.
We still believe we are all more alike than different.
To making sure everyone is counted
The census has the potential to be a big deal for Decatur. The decennial head count is used to determine government funding going to communities.
That's a likely problem because Decatur has had some of the steepest population declines in the state, meaning lots of money is poised to go with it when the tallies are determined. To offset the losses, the city council has taken the contentious step of annexing certain parcels.
It all adds up to a strong need for every person to be counted.
What can you do? Make sure you and those around you are counted.
When it comes to the census, accuracy matters.
To a successful launch of the Nelson Park aquatic center project
We've been watching anxiously as the massive aquatic center has taken shape next to Overlook Adventure Park. There is a tremendous market for family activities in Decatur, as evidenced by crowds at the Children's Museum and Scovill Zoo.
This attraction opening May 23, called Splash Cove, has the potential to become a jewel for the community, attracting people from throughout the region. The Decatur Park District deserves credit for having a vision and making it happen.
To continued focus on neighborhood revitalization and strong schools
We hope momentum continues on the city's ambitious neighborhood revitalization plan. The focus on demolishing empty and dilapidated properties is crucial our success as a community, taking out blighted areas and rebuilding the city block by block.
At the same time, we wish the Decatur school district success in balancing the challenges of reforming the school system. This is an uphill battle, and the educators who devoted to helping our young people succeed are worthy of respect and celebration.
To our readers
Lastly, we want thank you for continuing to support our work. We are honored to tell the story of our community and work for you.
Happy New Year.