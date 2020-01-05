OUR VIEW: The Herald & Review editorial board's hopes for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To keeping the civility during the 2020 election

Speaking of well-reasoned civil discourse, we hope our community remains strong during what will unquestionably be a difficult and exhausting presidential election cycle.

We still believe we are all more alike than different.

To making sure everyone is counted

The census has the potential to be a big deal for Decatur. The decennial head count is used to determine government funding going to communities.

That's a likely problem because Decatur has had some of the steepest population declines in the state, meaning lots of money is poised to go with it when the tallies are determined. To offset the losses, the city council has taken the contentious step of annexing certain parcels.

It all adds up to a strong need for every person to be counted.

What can you do? Make sure you and those around you are counted.

When it comes to the census, accuracy matters.

To a successful launch of the Nelson Park aquatic center project