OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Public Schools and a return to in-person learning. Of the dozens of signs we're looking for to indicate life is returning to what it was before COVID, this is a big one that involves thousands of citizens. Let's hope things continue to improve with limited problems.

THUMBS UP! To Tina German-Roberts. She's broken a glass ceiling in Decatur, becoming a lieutenant. Decatur's first female firefighter line officer. We appreciate having those who have done the unprecedented walking in our midst.

THUMBS DOWN! To Rodney Davis. Our U.S. Representative's mastery of muddling the topic was on display when he was called out by social media for a quote reported by CNN. Davis said the social media storm of complaint that followed was a result of misinterpretation of what he said. But he didn't really clarify what he did say, misdirection that Davis hones the more time he spends in office.

THUMBS DOWN! To dollars dominating politics. Campaign financing will not change without major reform. But seeing new numbers and being reminded of old numbers bring the subject back freshly to mind. Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his campaign fund $35 million, which he says is not necessarily a sign that he will run again in 2022. That's just a reminder that Pritzker spent $171 million of his own money to become governor, and spent another $58 million on the campaign for his flat-rate income tax, a proposal overwhelmingly defeated at the polls. Wonder where your voice is in politics? If you want it heard, it takes significant cash.

