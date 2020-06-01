Thank for you being a member of the Herald & Review

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When rallies and protests were held this weekend across Central Illinois, our reporters and photographers were on the scene, talking with community members, law enforcement and local officials.

We covered the events and stayed on the scene well into Sunday night as reports of unrest continued.

Your support means Decatur has journalists on the street covering the story, delivering real-time updates and the latest video.

We've had an incredibly busy several weeks, and the team has worked tirelessly covering COVID-19 and the fallout from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That energy and focus will continue as these stories continue to evolve.

We'll be there.

Thanks for being a member. And thanks for reading. ​

