Want to become a Herald & Review community columnist?

The Herald & Review is looking for community members to become guest columnists.

These volunteers contribute to our Dialogue page and have work appear in print and online.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We're seeking fresh perspectives from a variety of columnists who represent diverse viewpoints and have different backgrounds. It's a great way to have your voice heard about important issues, challenges and opportunities in our community. ​

Columns typically are about 600 words and focus on local issues.

Interested? Please send your information and two column ideas to Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates at ccoates@herald-review.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0