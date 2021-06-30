 Skip to main content
Want to become a Herald & Review community columnist?

Herald & Review exterior September 2018

The Herald & Review is shown in September 2018.  

 JIM BOWLING, Herald & Review
The Herald & Review is looking for community members to become guest columnists. 

These volunteers contribute to our Dialogue page and have work appear in print and online. 

We're seeking fresh perspectives from a variety of columnists who represent diverse viewpoints and have different backgrounds. It's a great way to have your voice heard about important issues, challenges and opportunities in our community. ​

Columns typically are about 600 words and focus on local issues. 

Interested? Please send your information and two column ideas to Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates at ccoates@herald-review.com

