What lessons can other sports learn from MLB’s early COVID-19 problems? ‘You have to look at every point of contact to try to have control.’

By the season’s second weekend, six of 30 teams (20%) had games postponed because of concerns over the virus, and at least three more players -- New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain and Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz -- have opted out of playing the rest of the season.

“Baseball really needs to tighten this up significantly to be able to continue to move forward,” said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, the medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “That just has to happen; otherwise, it’s not feasible. The hard part is whatever happens here is going to determine how the NFL is going to go and how we’re going to do other sports. So they have a responsibility.”

Other team sports likely will have to confront similar problems soon. NFL teams have opened training camps even while red flags continue to go off. The NBA has been applauded for its success in keeping the virus out of its Orlando bubble so far, but how the league plans to proceed for the 2020-21 season, scheduled to begin in December, remains a much blurrier picture. College campuses have routinely been hot spots for outbreaks, which would leave college football players to navigate that environment before getting on the field.