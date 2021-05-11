Oreo
Meet Oreo! Oreo is a 3-4 year old Old English Sheepdog and Poodle (Sheepadoodle). He is a sweet guy that... View on PetFinder
History suggests a big decline may be on the horizon. But if you're mentally and financially prepared, it could be a huge moneymaking opportunity.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise not to raise taxes on middle-class Americans. But a little-known provision in his big social programs bill could do just that. Tucked away in the American Families Plan, is a proposal to change the way capital gains taxes are paid on estates when people pass away. This seemingly […]
- Updated
A dad doing the mowing for his jailed son found what he believed were homemade bombs in a box, police report.
- Updated
A news release said Donald E. Pygott's body was recovered at 9 p.m. in the lake waters near Wolf Creek State Park.
Decatur Public Schools celebrated high school seniors who are going into the trades after graduation with a Career Signing Day.
- Updated
Archer-Daniels-Midland also plans to invest about $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity in Quincy.
- Updated
Police say the suspect fired twice during violent confrontation in the front yard.
- Updated
Keith M. Lowe is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
- Updated
The victim was shot in the former Long John Silver’s restaurant on West Eldorado Street.