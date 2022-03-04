OUR VIEW: Ezike, not Madigan, an example of the public servants we deserve

Last week was a stark study in contrast in Illinois public servants.

On one side was Michael J. Madigan, the once-commanding and now-disgraced former Illinois House speaker now facing 22 federal counts of racketeering and bribery. The announcement Wednesday was not surprising — Madigan, a Democrat, abruptly resigned a year ago — but was stunning nonetheless.

The product of the Chicago political machine, Madigan’s enduring reign included steering his party’s agenda — and virtually every law and lawmaker that it produced — for a generation. The feds allege it was a corrupt system fueled by loyalty and selfishly favored Madigan and his interests above Illinoisans.

That’s about the polar opposite of Dr. Ngozi Ezike. Coincidentally, on the same week of the Madigan bombshell, Ezike announced she was leaving her post as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health to spend more time with her family.

We’re struck by how two public servants could approach their jobs so differently.

Amid the unfolding crisis, Ezike was the public face of the IDPH’s battle with COVID from the start, having frequent press conferences about restrictions and mandates.

Some of those decisions weren’t popular. Some sparked seething anger.

What is clear is that Ezike delivered a calm, consistent message.

She wanted to help our state.

And Illinois thanks her for that.

Ezike is a lesson in what a great public servant should be — and what others who enter the public sector should strive for: a commitment to the greater good and helping improve all lives.

And if what federal prosecutors say is true, the Madigan matter will underscore just how far our state can stray from that goal.

