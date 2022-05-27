OUR VIEW: Keep safety forefront when you're grilling

Preparing to fire up that grill over the holiday weekend? Throughout the summer? We’ve paid for our grill comforts after spending countless days indoors or under umbrellas.

The supply and expense of meat is going to make us be sure we tend safely to our grilling because we’ll be protecting an asset.

So fellow grillers, pay attention to the reminders issued by the National Fire Protection Association.

Three of five households own a gas grill. Each year, an average of 8,900 home fires are caused by grilling. In 2014, nearly 17,000 people went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. More than half of these injuries were the result of burns.

- Use propane and charcoal grills outdoors only, and well away from things like your house, deck railings, eaves, tree branches – anything flammable.

- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

- Keep your grill clean. Remove grease or fat buildup from the grates and from the trays below.

- Never leave the cooking area unattended.

- Never use gasoline or any other flammable liquid except charcoal starter or lighter fluid to start a charcoal fire. Never add charcoal starter fluid to coals or kindling that has already been ignited.

- After charcoal grilling, douse the fire with water. Make sure the area is cool to the touch before leaving the area. Never empty coals directly into a trash can.

