OUR VIEW: Offering assistance once again

We’re offering to help out our community during this time of crisis. We hope our friends in the business community take advantage of it again.
Our Local Business Stimulus Program follows our successful Local Marketing Grant program from earlier this year. Via that program, we provided more than $350,000 in advertising support to our local business partners.
We are at a point in history we never considered and have not previously seen. Customers are looking to do business in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect.
Our large local audiences and world class digital services (including text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns) allow our sales department to put together the right combination to help our local businesses thrive amid the change.
The Herald & Review has regularly partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers whatever is going on in the world. COVID-19 has created difficulties for us all. The ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery.
The program is available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in Herald & Review print and digital publications along with our digital services. Through products like website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products.
Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at herald-review.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html. Given our presence and the role we play in our community, we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community. We’ve record-setting trends in pageviews and with users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at herald-review.com.
We ask that you continue to support our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.
