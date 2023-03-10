No one wants to throw cold water on people’s spirits, especially when the weather is as unpredictable as it is in March.

But this reminds us of the critical warning that goes with observances that center on socializing.

Don’t drink and drive.

Illinois does not rank among the country’s top 10 for either the most money spent on St. Patrick’s Day or the number of drinks consumed. But Illinois is regarded as the second-most social state based on the percentage of residents who reported going out with friends or coworkers on that day. We only trail Florida.

This year’s day being a Friday practically doubles the opportunity to enjoy and the chance to make a life-altering mistake. St. Patrick’s Day is the country’s peak point for driving under the influence arrests. The police are on extra patrol. Even if they don’t send out a reminder when they are.

The idea is not to escape the police’s notice for inebriated driving. The idea is the reminder of the possibilities if a person gets behind the wheel and puts the police in a position where they have to make an arrest.

Make a plan, and make another plan. Even with the best intentions and the best-laid plans, a person can still end up driving while intoxicated. Have several different backup plans. Not only designate a driver but have a backup sober driver. Pre-program taxi or Uber drivers into your phone.

St. Patrick was born in Britain to a Romanized family. At age 16, he was taken prisoner by Irish raiders and carried into slavery in Ireland. After six years in servitude, he had a vision (which he credited to God) of his escape and returned to his home. Another vision led him to a 15-year journey to becoming a minister.

Patrick was never actually canonized by the Catholic Church because he lived prior to a formal canonization process. Patrick was likely proclaimed a saint by popular acclaim.

Patrick's Day started to honor Saint Patrick on the anniversary of his death. Christians held a great feast for which Lenten food and alcohol restrictions were temporarily removed, which is why drinking has become synonymous with the holiday.

Even though it became more about culture and turned into a universal party, it doesn't really represent true Irish culture anymore, let alone celebrate a religious man.