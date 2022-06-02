OUR VIEW: Texas

We have every confidence that our Central Illinois law enforcement would not be filmed standing near a violent event and ignoring observers begging them to step in.

The problem is the initial reaction of law enforcement at the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is a nationwide black eye for police. That’s another issue with which police everywhere must deal.

We support our local law enforcement, whose members stand steadfast saying their performance would be the opposite of what happened in Texas. After all, multiple members of multiple forces habitually acquit themselves marvelously when under fit.

We also understand the extensive criticism of the Texas non-reaction. That’s the price of being a first responder. We expect our first responders to be the ones to step in. That’s why they’re called “first responders,” and that’s what they’re paid to do. None of them – and none of us – have or had any idea how they would respond in the pressure situation.

Not even all the law enforcement officials in the Texas shooting should be painted with the same wide brush of complacency. If you were the guy helping the kids out of a window, then you probably don’t deserve to be lumped in with the guys standing out in the hallway.

There were several areas where these first responders came up short.

Their lack of training seemed obvious, and the inaction made them look like LARPers – live-action role players assuming the guise of police.

The maddening reports of children from inside the school calling 9-1-1 multiple times is a huge red flag. The message was getting lost somewhere, and this time, the ending was horrifically tragic.

Some of the responders said they were unaware of a live shooter. That points to a nightmarish breakdown of communication and lack of understanding your situation.

Last but not least, authorities initially disseminated inaccurate information about the police response. A lack of transparency from law enforcement anywhere only feeds into mistrust of law enforcement everywhere.

Those are mistakes from which the Texas group and others around the country will have to learn. We can only hope people can be saved in the future thanks to what’s decided after this incident. Those lessons aren’t a reasonable exchange for a life. But things have to change, and slight change is slightly better than the overhaul that’s truly needed.

