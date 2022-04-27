OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Police Department. They want the public to evaluate their performance. They've partnered with online survey firm Zencity to target as broad a community demographic cross-section as possible. If one of the surveys crosses your path, answer honestly. It's what the police are asking for.

THUMBS UP! To the second Food Truck Frenzy. United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois hosted the event again this year after its success last year as a fundraiser. We hope the early outdoor event becomes a regular feature on Decatur's calendar.

THUMBS UP! To the 4th annual Decatur Senior Olympics. Men and women ages 50 and older competed in golf, table tennis, pickleball, bowling and more. The events weren't just for bragging rights and fellowship. Athletes had the opportunity to advance to the state and then national Senior Olympics.

THUMBS UP! To a Millikin merger. The departments of traditional and creative media arts will combine in the new School of Art and Creative Media. Changes in the landscape are bringing the disciplines together. The earlier participants understand the capabilities and qualities of other disciplines, the quicker they get to unique opportunities.

THUMBS UP! To Alejandra Lara. The MacArthur High School senior has been commissioned to create a mural of children's book characters for Pershing Early Learning Center. Lara's work is part of the special education program's vocational education component, which finds jobs for the seniors to do before they graduate.

THUMBS UP! To the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. The board voted unanimously to change Douglas Hall’s name to Powell-Norton Hall, in honor of two prominent Black women from the history of the school and of Coles County. Zella Powell is believed to be Eastern’s first Black graduate, earning a degree from Eastern State Normal School in 1910. Ona Norton was the matriarch of a prominent Black family in Charleston and was active in several community organizations, including being named the Chamber of Commerce’s “Woman of the Year” in 1967. The building was named after Stephen A. Douglas to commemorate his debate in Charleston with Abraham Lincoln. Public discussion of changing the name of the building because of Douglas’ support of slavery has been reoccurring issue on campus.

