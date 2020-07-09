OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

THUMBS UP! To U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin meeting with law enforcement officials in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and Sheriff Tony Brown, as well as other sheriffs and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, took part. While it is obvious from the statements made after the gathering that there are some differences regarding proposed police reform legislation, the fact they took the time to listed to each other is a nice change of pace.

THUMBS UP! To the House of ‘Paign. As of this writing, the team made up of mostly University of Illinois basketball alums had just upset the defending champs in the second round of The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The games are a welcome addition to what has been a sports void, made even better by the fact we get to see players we watched shine on the college court enjoy some success.

THUMBS DOWN! To the continuing drama involving state Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit regarding the legality of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related executive orders. Whatever side you fall in this debate, the case needs to move swiftly to stop all the confusion it is creating when it comes to the rules in place to prevent the spread of the virus.