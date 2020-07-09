OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin meeting with law enforcement officials in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and Sheriff Tony Brown, as well as other sheriffs and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, took part. While it is obvious from the statements made after the gathering that there are some differences regarding proposed police reform legislation, the fact they took the time to listed to each other is a nice change of pace.
THUMBS UP! To the House of ‘Paign. As of this writing, the team made up of mostly University of Illinois basketball alums had just upset the defending champs in the second round of The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The games are a welcome addition to what has been a sports void, made even better by the fact we get to see players we watched shine on the college court enjoy some success.
THUMBS DOWN! To the continuing drama involving state Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit regarding the legality of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related executive orders. Whatever side you fall in this debate, the case needs to move swiftly to stop all the confusion it is creating when it comes to the rules in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
THUMBS DOWN! To the excessive fireworks that were illegally set off this past weekend in neighborhoods throughout the area. “I’ve lived here 47 years and I’ve never seen anything like the fireworks going off Saturday night. Just the sheer volume,” said Wade Watson, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department. Watson went on to point out the danger associated with fireworks, which may have been responsible for a house fire in Decatur.
THUMBS UP! The illegal displays aside, we know there were some organized fireworks events that took place in communities throughout the area over the past couple of weeks that provided residents with their fireworks fix. We won’t mention towns because we don’t want to leave anyone out. We offer this thumbs up with some reservation. Our hope is that the organizers and participants did what they could to ensure social distancing. Watching fireworks are great, but they aren’t worth the health ramifications
THUMBS DOWN! To the politicizing of the opening of schools this fall. We all want to get back to normal, but schools offer a unique challenge because they depend on crowded buses and student interaction to learn and play. President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding for schools that don’t open on time is putting politics ahead of public safety. His actions also go against one of his primary campaign messages of easing the control of the federal government in decision that should be made on the local level. Local leaders, with input from local people, are in the best position to make the decisions regarding the health, safety and best learning environment for our children.
