OUR VIEW: tITLE9

June 23 is the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, the law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The initial reaction by educational institutions was to squash it, and its enactment by no means happened overnight. While spending and participation for women’s sports never has actually equaled men’s, young people today can’t picture the world their grandmothers lived in — a true testament to Title IX’s effectiveness.

A 68-year-old American woman graduated high school the year TItle IX was enacted. At that time, while there were athletic club teams available in some areas for girls and women, there were no teams at publicly funded schools to play on, and no college scholarships available to female athletes.

As hard as it is to believe now, as late as the 1970s, many in the scientific community said females’ smaller hearts were less capable of taking the rigor of a full-court basketball game. The girls game in many areas of the country was played with six players on each team with a soccer-style setup where two players played the backcourt, two roamed the middle and two played in the frontcourt.

Illinois State University’s own Linda Herman was a main debunker of that myth. There have been dozens of similar battles along the way, but in the end, females now have close to the same amount of opportunities men do to get an education on merits that aren’t only classroom-related.

For all of college athletics’ ills, they have been a successful pipeline for those who may not be high achievers in the classroom to college campuses — they give kids financial access to a college education they may not have otherwise had.

Before Title IX, there were no college scholarships available for women. In 2022, there were more than 74,000 athletic scholarships granted to women. That’s a project that should be maintained and nurtured.

Scholarships are a concrete result that can be pointed to as a success, but there’s also the worth of team sports to anyone who participates at whatever level. Athletics can keep at-risk students focused and, for some, can be the difference between staying in school or dropping out.

Playing sports also teaches how to work as a team in a way classroom group projects or the like can never quite capture. Because of Title IX, participation in the U.S. in girls high school sports has risen from under 300,000 in 1972 to over three million in 2019.

Sports may not be for everyone, but their lessons and benefits should be available for anyone who wants them. That’s been the real beauty of Title IX.

