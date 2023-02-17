When leaders question something they’re doing, that’s a sure sign something in their system is seriously awry, if not broken.

But that exact scenario played out this week at Macon County Circuit Court.

A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison for nine years after a guilty plea in charges in a May 2022 shooting

The guilty man’s attorney, Chris Amero, acknowledged Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe’s recommendation that Jones receive a 10-year sentence, but said multiple similar sentences in so many similar cases were achieving nothing.

“Judge, we’ve been doing this for so long now it is not sending a message to anybody,” Amero said to Judge Thomas Griffith. “… Whatever we’re doing here is not working. I don’t know what to do and I am tired: I’m tired of the guns, I am tired of the drugs and I am tired of the violence here.”

Amero said Jones shot back in the shootout to defend himself.

“When no one is there to protect you,” Amero said, “you have to take matters into your own hands and sometimes in order to do that, you have to break the law. Again with all these guns, judge, I don’t know what to recommend, I am tired of people shooting each other. But if somebody shoots at me or my family, I am shooting back… and Mr. Jones did what he had to do to live another day for him, his mother, and his daughter…”

Judge Griffith said Jones still had to be punished. But the judge also lamented a rising wave of violence that had seen two Decatur victims shot dead in the last week. He said it was clear prison sentences alone were not turning the tide of violent crime.

Neither was able to suggest a solution. Not that a solution is the responsibility of judges and lawyers. But they’ll need to be among the voices to improve the present nightmare on some Decatur streets.

Everyone within the sound of gunshots and sirens has to devote serious thought to the ongoing crisis.

This is a time when hand-wringing and thoughts and prayers need to be supplemented with an investment of cash and of sweat and the vow that we continue to monitor the progress (or lack of) in eradicating this scourge off our streets.

“We have a mass incarceration of young people and it doesn’t seem like it works,” Griffith said. “So I don’t know what the answer is… whatever we’re doing now isn’t working and it’s just kind of a dire situation.”

That noise comes from the top of the system. We owe it to them and ourselves to rise to the challenge of improving the atmosphere.

Because, as the judge said, what we’re doing now isn’t working.