OUR VIEW: voting

Hyperbole, attacks and outright lies are as much a part of American politics as shaking hands and holding babies. (At least prior to COVID-19.)

That potpourri of information finds its way to you via all manner of media – TV, radio, newspapers, online. But the most invasive and most obvious is the campaign mailer.

If you have a mailbox, you’ve been bombarded extensively this year. Republicans are lining up for the opportunity to bring down Democrat incumbents like Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. But first they need to be victorious in the primary at the end of the month.

Do those mailers do any more than turn into landfill fodder within weeks? Well, they keep a candidate’s name in front of the voters – constituents, after all, have to look at the flyer in order to throw it away. They provide reinforcement for the messages the candidate is attempting to get across. And they raise the profile of candidates who may be new to voters thanks to redistricting or retirements.

Unfortunately, too many of us will allow photos and provocative language to make up our minds about voting. A 30-second TV or radio ad or a banner on a website is no way to determine a qualified candidate.

Should we as voters take some blame for the current state of political affairs in our country? How can we not? More than ever, we’re treating politics as a sporting event. The specifics don’t matter, so long as the candidate is Red or Blue. A primary part of many of the ads and mailers is emphasizing what the candidate is or is not, in clear-cut terms.

Subtlety is impossible in a 6-by-9 printing space or in a 30-second ad.

We can’t complain about ineffective government and a split country unless we’re willing to take close looks at what the candidates promise and then hold them to those promises. No candidate will line up with each individual’s preferences. We must pick what’s important to us and make our judgments based on that.

That certainly leads to better possibilities than a vote based on a photograph or a catchy phrase.

