Filling open job positions is one of the most challenging tasks facing organizations.

Go by retailers, factories and restaurants to see the plethora of “now hiring” and “help wanted” signs. Signing bonuses are offered. Businesses are attempting to get attention in glaring ways, between billboards and cars that are traveling advertisements.

We shouldn’t expect anything different from police departments attempting to fill positions.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police surveyed Illinois police departments, and among respondents, 60% said they are not fully staffed. Nearly 2 in 10 agencies (19%) have a current shortage of more than 10% of what they are authorized to have. Half of the 895 officers hired in 2020 and 2021 combined were lateral hires, meaning they were already fully trained and working for a different agency.

One agency in the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police reported a typical number of 100 applicants 20 years ago. That same agency had only 15 at its test in 2021. Of those, only four passed, and of those four, two failed either the psych exam or background check. Reports abound of individuals registering for tests, but not showing up to take them.

Chicago did not respond to the survey. But according to the Chicago Sun-Times, at the end of August, the Chicago Police Department reported 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions.

That’s in a city whose violence is a flashpoint for discussions about guns, funding and policies. Might some of Chicago’s violence be blamed on the police force being 1,000 officers short of plans?

Decatur isn’t 1,000 officers short, but it might as well be. While Decatur has a training center, dozens of cities with larger or comparable populations seek officers. When departments aren’t hiring officers away from one another, they’re competing for attention. Attracting candidates takes some tricks and some out-of-the-ordinary thinking.

Residency requirements are a challenge, even in the best of times. At this point, most employers don’t have the luxury of demanding their employees live in specific locations. At a time when 50- or 100-mile commutes are standard, or at least allowed often, does it really matter what part of the world’s real estate a Decatur police officer occupies?

Up until recently, it certainly did. The requirement that police officers live within the city limits has long been an area of debate. There are solid arguments to each position. A police officer needs to know the community in which they work. Citizens feel more comfortable with officers they see and get to know. The “Coffee with a Cop” outreach program was one of the many interrupted by COVID.

But the shortage of officers must be addressed. Police around the country face canceled vacations and days off along with 12-hour shifts. That’s a recipe for burnout and early retirement or just quitting.

Previously, all officers hired after May 1, 2013, had to live within Macon County or in a municipality that extends into Macon County. The relaxation of this requirement to living within 40 miles of police department headquarters is scheduled to sunset on Jan. 1, 2027.

African American community leaders raised their concerns with the Decatur City Council before a vote on the changes. Some concerns were perfectly legitimate, specifically the desire to keep police local and improve minority representation on the force.

But complaints like there are "plenty of candidates, African American or Hispanic" in the city fall flat. If they're around, why aren't they applying? And remember that even a flood of applicants would have to undergo training and a background check.

The unfortunate phrase "slave catchers" was also uttered during the public comment portion of the council meeting.

A suggestion that out-of-town officers do something in the community to show they're invested in being guardians of a town is reasonable. But if other cities don't make similar demands, Decatur remains at a disadvantage.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said the department was facing a "crisis" when it came to staffing. With 13 vacancies, the city is almost 10% shy of filling its staffing budget. That percentage is even worse than Chicago's. That shortage also hits the department's budget hard thanks to extensive overtime.

Brandel acknowledged that the department "is not where I want it to be in terms of accurately reflecting the community," and asked for patience for four years.

City manager Scot Wrighton said he is "absolutely committed to residency," and added, "I have had to come to grips with the fact that that preference for residency that I've had my entire career has to be weighed against the practical necessity of making sure that our ranks are as full as we can possibly get them."

Crises and emergencies require special handling. Expanding the area of living possibilities for potential officers is preferable to an ongoing shortage and continued overwork by the force.