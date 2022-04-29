OUR VIEW: Rooting on a neighbor

With so much unpleasantness in the larger world, it's nice to have the opportunity to sit back or curl up in front of a glowing screen and root on a regional woman.

Leah Marlene Grehan, a 2019 Normal West High graduate and a fixture on the local music scene, has reached the final nine of the 20th season of the reality music program "American Idol."

The season continues Sunday and Monday nights, May 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. on ABC. This week's theme is Disney songs.

Judges have raved about Grehan in a number of different ways. They've praised her eccentricity, her stage presence and skill, offering comparisons to seasoned musicians Alison Krauss and Emmylou Harris.

Krauss, by the way, was born in Decatur and began to build her fame at a young age, not unlike Grehan.

Millikin graduate Luke Menard made the top 16 in the seventh season of "American Idol." CeCe Frey, who has claimed both Decatur and Mount Zion as home, finished in sixth place on season two of "The X Factor" in 2012.

Grehan got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The year has been a busy one for the likable 20-year-old. Her second album, "Many Colors," launched earlier this year.

Tune in, and vote. You'll be assisting a nearby prodigy, and besides, you've got to love anyone who gets excited because singer and "Idol" judge Katy Perry calls her "weird," don't you?

