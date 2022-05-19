We have no idea how or where the ripples of “American Idol” will reach. We just know thousands will have been touched by the phenomenon of Normal resident Leah Marlene’s success on the show.

In the final three of the long-time reality show are Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl. The final is Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Marlene is the most obvious beneficiary of her success, and the benefits will endure for her lifetime. “Top three finalist of ‘American Idol’ “ is the least of the results, and that will always be an attention-getter. Higher placement means higher profile, but offers are going to be coming her way no matter what happens on Sunday.

The exposure she’s already received has been invaluable. Her offbeat style has been embraced by judges, fans and viewers alike. The show has helped burnish the image and prepare Marlene for the focus that’s lasered on those in the public spotlight.

By just getting to this point, Marlene has been serving an apprenticeship as well as chasing a dream as a contestant.

Bloomington-Normal shares in the success as well. That’s in addition to The Garlic Press and “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest’s mention of the shop and its Leah’s Music Mix popcorn.

There’s a delight in roaming and seeing signs supporting Marlene on lawns, in windows and on marquees. Usually it takes a sports team’s success to make us unite as a community on a large scale.

When a sports team has success, children with an attachment to that team are inspired and mimic what they see. Leah Marlene gives hundreds who know her personally or have seen her in a more intimate setting than a network TV show the suggestion that they too can follow their dreams.

How many guitars have been and will be sold to McLean County children because they’ve watched Leah Marlene?

Remembering that “American Idol” is not strictly a talent contest is essential. “Idol” is a television program designed to bring eyes to screens. Not to suggest the competitors lack talent – they are all unquestionably good, which is how they get on television in the first place.

Most notably, it’s important to remember that Marlene’s future lies with her, not what the ultimate outcome of the show says. Winners aren’t guaranteed success, although Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood -- Marlene’s own idol, as made clear when the two met on camera – are the most successful past winners.

But Chris Daughtry (fourth place, season five) and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson (seventh place, season three) have done all right for themselves.

Leah Marlene has already won. Let her and all of us bask in that.

