Each of us has multiple opportunities to vote daily.

We vote for our community and our neighbors when we mark Small Business Week.

The first week in May is Small Business Week. Commemoration of small businesses reminds us of how local business owners invest in communities, hire people with local ties and give back in partnerships with nonprofits.

In 1963, after the proclamation from President John Kennedy, the first National Small Business Week honored the top entrepreneurs in every state. The week became an annual practice to encourage other small business owners and enable them to learn from the success stories of the top performers.

Statistical data says the probability of young people choosing to start their own business is 188 percent higher today than it was in 1970.

Of every dollar spent at a locally owned business, about 70 cents stays local. Of every dollar spent at a national corporation, less than 40 cents stays local.

Small businesses are the ones that keep our communities running. There are 31 million small businesses in the U.S., which roughly make up around 99 percent of all the businesses in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 percent of all small businesses in America have failed. For all who have put in the work and survived, we owe it to them to support them.

Small businesses need our support, not just this week that recognizes their contributions, but every week.

